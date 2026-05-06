(BIVN) – A 43-year-old Hilo man was arrested and charged following a reported criminal property damage incident in Hilo last Friday, May 1st.

Prosecutors say Reed Nakamura made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Monday afternoon.

Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen described the Kanoelehua Avenue incident in a news release:

According to police reports, Nakamura threw an object and shattered the rear driver’s side window of a Tesla sedan headed northbound on Kanoelehua Avenue. A passenger was seated in the rear passenger’s seat during the incident. Nakamura made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Monday afternoon. Over Prosecutors’ objections, the District Court reduced Nakamura’s bail from $51,000 to $10,000 and ordered Nakamura to appear for a preliminary hearing on May 6, 2026. As the Complaint alleges, Nakamura is charged with Criminal Property Damage in the First Degree (intentionally or knowingly damage property, a car window, and recklessly place another person in danger of death or bodily injury) and Criminal Property Damage in the Fourth Degree. Criminal Property Damage in the First Degree, is a class B felony offense and carries a penalty of either a ten-year prison term or four years probation and up eighteen months in jail. The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300, prosecutors say.