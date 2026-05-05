(BIVN) – Episode 46 in the ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea ended Tuesday evening after 9 hours of lava fountaining.

The eruption is now pused, and USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea has been lowered to ADVISORY. The Aviation Color Code has also been lowered to YELLOW.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports tephra fell outside of the closed area of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park along the north rim of Kīlauea caldera, on Highway 11 between mile markers 30 and 34, and in adjacent communities.

“Tephra as large as 6 inches (15 centimeters) was observed falling on Highway 11 in the national park, and fine ash and Peleʻs hair were reported as far away as Mountain View,” the Observatory stated.

The Ashfall Advisory issued by the National Weather Service for East Hawaiʻi is no longer in effect.

The episode ended at 5:22 p.m. HST on Tuesday, May 5th. The USGS HVO posted this information in an evening status report:

Episode 46 of lava fountaining in Halemaʻumaʻu at the summit of Kīlauea began at 8:17 a.m. on May 5 and stopped at 5:22 p.m. HST the same day, after 9 hours of continuous lava fountaining from the north vent. The south vent never fountained during this episode, but it displayed periodic gas jetting and flames. The highest peak of instantaneous effusion rate of just over 310 cubic yards (240 cubic meters) per second occurred around 9:50 a.m. HST on May 5. Episode 46 saw an average effusion rate of 180 cubic yards (140 cubic meters) per second. An estimated 6 million cubic yards (4.6 million cubic meters) of lava erupted and covered about 60% of the Halemaʻumaʻu crater floor. The Uēkahuna tiltmeter (UWD) recorded about 14 microradians of deflationary tilt during episode 46.