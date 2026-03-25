(BIVN) – The Hawaiian Electric company issued its final power restoration update on Tuesday evening, after two weeks of providing intensive, storm related outage information.
“Hawaiian Electric completed most of its power restoration work as the state continues recovery efforts in the aftermath of the back-to-back Kona low storm systems,” the company stated in a 5 p.m. news release. “Fewer than 1% of the company’s approximately 474,240 total customers remain without power.”
As of 4:30 p.m., crews restored electricity to all but 1,420 customers across Oʻahu, Maui County and Hawaiʻi Island. About 1,200 of those customers were on the Big Island, mainly in Puna and Hilo.
There are no longer any weather alerts for the State of Hawaiʻi. The Flood Watch for the Big Island was cancelled overnight.
The National Weather Service says a “drier and more stable trade wind pattern is expected through the weekend and into early next week.” From a 3 a.m. forecast discussion:
Looking at radar and satellite, typical trade wind clouds are streaming in from the east-northeast. Expect scattered windward and mauka showers across all islands for the next several days especially in the late evening and overnight hours. Northeast winds will remain elevated and gusty through tonight but should begin to ease some tomorrow into tomorrow evening.
An upper low will swing by to the northeast and push a fairly dry cold front through Thursday night through Saturday night, bringing even more drier air to the state. At this time, the forecast is for dewpoints in the mid 50s Saturday night, with upper 50s both Friday and Sunday nights. Looks like a cool weekend in store.
by Big Island Video News
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STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI - At the time of the final update on Tuesday evening, about 1,200 customers were without power on the Big Island.