(BIVN) – The Hawaiian Electric company issued its final power restoration update on Tuesday evening, after two weeks of providing intensive, storm related outage information.

“Hawaiian Electric completed most of its power restoration work as the state continues recovery efforts in the aftermath of the back-to-back Kona low storm systems,” the company stated in a 5 p.m. news release. “Fewer than 1% of the company’s approximately 474,240 total customers remain without power.”

As of 4:30 p.m., crews restored electricity to all but 1,420 customers across Oʻahu, Maui County and Hawaiʻi Island. About 1,200 of those customers were on the Big Island, mainly in Puna and Hilo.

There are no longer any weather alerts for the State of Hawaiʻi. The Flood Watch for the Big Island was cancelled overnight.

The National Weather Service says a “drier and more stable trade wind pattern is expected through the weekend and into early next week.” From a 3 a.m. forecast discussion: