(BIVN) – Episode 44 precursory activity continues at the summit of Kīlauea volcano, as the Hawaiʻi island builds towards another round of high lava fountaining.

Lava continues to overflow the south vent within Halemaʻumaʻu crater. In a Saturday update, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the forecast for the start of episode 44 remains between April 6th and 14th.

Episode 44 will also signal a change in how the USGS communicates the Volcano Alert Level and Aviation Color Code for Kilauea. From the latest Volcano Watch article, written by USGS HVO scientists and affiliates:

The USGS Volcano Alert Level (ground-based hazards) and Aviation Color Code (airborne hazards) communicate Kīlauea status and activity. After episode 44, which is forecast to begin between April 6–14, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) will change how it applies the Alert Level and Aviation Color Code to better convey hazards between and during eruptive episodes at Kīlauea summit. As this historic episodic Kīlauea summit lava fountaining eruption has continued, and its associated hazards have changed through time, HVO has also adjusted its messaging to better inform the aviation sector and communities on island who are affected by this activity. Now, more than a year into the eruption, the pauses between eruptive episodes that is the duration of time that the Kīlauea summit is not actively fountaining has lengthened. Initial episodes were as short as several days apart, while recent episodes have been separated by pauses lasting 3 weeks or longer.

With 43 episodes of observation, HVO has been able to characterize the hazards associated with lava fountaining, and areas affected by fallout vary depending on the wind conditions at the time. During the pauses, eruption-related hazards are greatly reduced compared to during eruptive episodes. The forecastable nature of these fountaining episodes allows HVO to move between Alert Levels/Aviation Color Codes with greater confidence than usually precedes the onset of a new eruption. For most of the ongoing episodic lava fountaining eruption at the summit, Kīlauea Alert Level and Aviation Color Code have been at WATCH and ORANGE both during eruptive episodes and pauses. WATCH (ground hazards) indicates that a volcano is exhibiting escalating unrest or that an eruption is underway but poses limited hazards, while ORANGE (aviation hazards) indicates an eruption is underway with no or minimal ash emissions (or that there is heightened or escalating unrest with increased potential for an eruption). Kīlauea Alert Level and Aviation Color Code were raised to WARNING and RED during episode 43 on March 10, indicating that a volcanic eruption was under way creating hazardous conditions on the ground and with significant emission of volcanic ash into the atmosphere. The NOAA Washington Volcanic Ash Advisory Center, which monitors and characterizes movement of airborne volcanic ash clouds in the region, reported that the volcanic cloud produced by lava fountaining during episode 43 reached over 22,000 feet (6,700 meters) above sea level. The plume travelled to the northeast, with fallout causing closures in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and along Highway 11. Ash fell over much of the District of Puna and parts of North and South Hilo. The National Weather Service issued an Ashfall Advisory and Warning, and there were flight cancelations at the Hilo International Airport.