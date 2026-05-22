Public Input Invited For Nā Ala Hele Plan Update

(BIVN) – The community is being invited to provide input on the future of the Nā Ala Hele Program Plan, and guide the fture use of trails and access for the State of Hawaiʻi.

For the first time since 1991, the plan for the Nā Ala Hele Trail & Access Program is being updated. The program falls under the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW), and “provides important recreational and cultural opportunities and protects historic trails”, officials say.

A draft of the updated plan is already available for review on the Nā Ala Hele website. “The update ﬁlls gaps in the 1991 plan to reflect current trail needs, desires and best management practices, while continuing to guide decision-making and strategic investments in trails and their management,” DOFAW says.

There will be a virtual presentation summarizing the new plan update on Wednesday, May 27, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. During the meeting, participants will learn about proposed changes to Nā Ala Hele operations and how they can get involved.

One year ago, a virtual open house meeting was held to discuss the Nā Ala Hele Program Plan with the public.