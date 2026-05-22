VOLCANO WATCH: Kīlauea Fountain Record Tied Up At 47 Episodes

(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea is currently paused, with the next episode of high lava fountaining expected early next week. When episode 48 happens, it will set a new record.

In this week’s Volcano Watch article, U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates explain:

The lava fountains that erupted a week ago, on Thursday May 14, marked the 47th episode of the ongoing Halemaʻumaʻu eruption. This episode tied the 1983-1986 initial phase of the Pu‘u‘ō‘ō eruption, which had a total of 47 events, for the most fountaining episodes ever recorded at Kīlauea. Now that we’ve reached this milestone, let’s dig a bit deeper into how these historic eruptions compare. Both eruptions produced spectacular high fountains, as did the 1959 Kīlauea Iki eruption with 17 episodes and the 1969-1970 Maunaulu eruption with 12 episodes. Similar high fountains were also associated with the 1960 Kapoho eruption, but this was driven by continuous draining of the summit reservoir at lower elevation versus the cyclic refilling that produces episodic eruptions higher on Kīlauea volcano. The current Halemaʻumaʻu eruption is clearly a historic event providing the kind of close access to these classic Hawaiian fountain events not seen since the 1959 Kīlauea Iki eruption, which only lasted one month. Very few people got to see the Pu‘u‘ō‘ō fountains because of the eruption’s remote location in the middle of the East Rift Zone of Kīlauea. Inevitably, the question always comes up “How does this eruption compare to past eruptions? Is it bigger, higher, longer?” These questions can be tricky to answer as eruptions differ in style and the way we collect data has changed over the past decades. Even though both the current Halemaʻumaʻu eruption and the initial part of the Pu‘u‘ō‘ō eruption reached 47 episodes, the current eruption took 1.5 years—more than twice as fast as the 3.5 years it took Pu‘u‘ō‘ō to reach the same mark. The average pause between episodes ranged from 24 days for Pu‘u‘ō‘ō, about 18 days for Maunaulu, 10 days for the ongoing Halemaʻumaʻu eruption, to a remarkable 2 days between Kīlauea Iki fountain events.

The magma supply rate for the Pu‘u‘ō‘ō eruption was about 4.6 cubic yards per second (yds3/sec) or 3.5 cubic meters per second (m3/sec), similar to the long-term supply rate from the hotspot to Kīlauea volcano. The preliminary supply rate for the Halemaʻumaʻu eruption is about 5.8 yds3/sec (4.4 m3/sec) or 25% more than the long-term supply rate. The Kīlauea Iki eruption has long been known to have been fed by an unusual pulse of magma from deep that averaged a little over 20 yds3/sec (15 m3/sec), about five times the long-term average supply rate. Height is another way to compare these eruptions (naturally). Currently, Kīlauea Iki holds the record of just over 1,900 feet (ft) or 580 meters (m) for the highest fountain. The record fountain height was short-lived and lasted only about 10 minutes. How fountain height is measured matters, though. During the Pu‘u‘ō‘ō eruption, scientists measured the highest wisps of incandescent lava, while we have been measuring the maximum height of the sustained, dense fountains in Halemaʻumaʻu, which can be several hundred feet lower than the wisps.