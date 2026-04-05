(BIVN) – Another round of flooding rain will be possible across the State of Hawaiʻi this coming week.

The National Weather Service issued a Hydrologic Outlook for the islands, warning that an upper disturbance and surface low pressure system will evolve to the northwest, drawing deep tropical moisture northward over the state. This will lead to an extended period of moderate to breezy southerly winds, increased chances for widespread rainfall, and renewed flooding concerns from late Tuesday through next weekend.

Forecasters wrote in a Sunday morning discussion that “the second half of the week may present the highest potential for widespread rainfall and flooding impacts across the state,” adding that “some strong to severe thunderstorms along with gusty downsloping winds for north and windward sides of the islands can’t be ruled out.”

From the NWS discussion:

Regardless of the precise evolution, antecedent conditions remain a significant concern. The islands have experienced significant flash flood events in recent weeks, and despite several days of drier trade wind weather, soils remain vulnerable in many areas. As a result, any period of heavy rainfall may quickly lead to enhanced runoff, renewed rises in streams and reservoirs, and localized flash flooding concerns.

The National Weather Service says now is a good time to prepare for possible flooding impacts by doing the following: