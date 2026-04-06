(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi could be facing significant flooding for the third time in one month, as another weather system threatens to produce heavy rains in the coming days.

A Flood Watch has been issued for the entire State of Hawaiʻi, as a deep layered trough develops west of the islands, drawing abundant moisture northward as it strengthens on Tuesday, the National Weather Service says. “Instability and upward forcing will enhance the available moisture and bring the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms leading to flash flooding across all islands,” the forecasters warned.

After being hit by two kona low storms in March, the National Weather Service list of impacts from the latest weather system are familiar to residents. “Significant flooding may occur due to excessive rainfall and overflow of streams and drainages,” the forecasters wrote. “Roads in several areas may be closed, along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.”

Forecasters say soils remain vulnerable in many areas due to the previous storms. “As a result, any time period of higher rainfall rates could quickly lead to enhanced runoff, renewed rises in streams and reservoirs, and localized flash flooding concerns.”

Unique to Hawaiʻi island is the inclusion of a Winter Storm Watch for the summit areas above 12,500 feet elevation.

“Freezing rain, significant ice accumulation and snowfall will all be possible,” at the tops of Maunakea and Mauna Loa. “Total snow accumulations up 3 inches and ice accumulation up to a quarter inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.”

Hawaiian Electric says it is proactively preparing to respond as it monitors the developing weather conditions. “The unprecedented nature of recent storms also highlights the need for communities across the state to prepare for power outages that may be caused by the high winds and intense rainfall that accompanies these storm systems,” the company stated.

The utility is urging customers to review family and business emergency plans, ensure they have supplies they need on hand, and keep close watch on the development of the storm.

Last week, Governor Josh Green and the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency announced the launch of a statewide interim Disaster Case Management Program for residents impacted by the Kona Low weather events.

“Residents impacted by the Kona Low disaster can reach out to the interim DCMP by calling 211 to begin the enrollment process,” a news release stated. “They will be connected with a DCM to assess their needs and begin providing disaster recovery services. DCMs will ensure language access services are available.”