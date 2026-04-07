(BIVN) – The Summer Fun Program will return in 2026, with registration appointments already being scheduled in some locations.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and Recreation announced the program on Monday. Summer Fun provides recreational opportunities for teens and youth at locations island-wide during summer break. Activities include arts and crafts projects, indoor and outdoor games, sports, music, dance, special events, and excursions.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

Registration dates vary by program location, but some sites are currently scheduling registration appointments. Visit the Summer Fun web page for information about registration, cost and program locations. The offerings include programs for elementary-aged children who have completed Kindergarten to 6th grade as well as teen programs and specialized enrichment programs.