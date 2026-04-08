(BIVN) – Flash Flood Warnings have been issued multiple times for the Puna and Kaʻū districts since Tuesday evening, as heavy rains are already impacting the southeastern regions of Hawaiʻi island.

“SE Big Island received several inches of rain last night as winds aloft funneled moisture into that area where an assist from local terrain allowed continued regenerative showers,” the National Weather Service wrote. “Backing and weakening wind profile tonight suggest diminished potential, though showers may stream onshore at times through the night.”

A Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire State of Hawaiʻi, as a low pressure system developing west of the islands draws abundant moisture northward. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the next few days.

“For residents in need of sandbags, the County of Hawaiʻi has established Sand Pile locations across the island,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported on Wednesday. “Please bring your own shovel and sandbags, and please limit use to only what you need.”

A list of sand pile locations was posted online by the County.

Strong winds may also lead to High Wind Warnings issued for certain areas in the near future. The National Weather Service noted one area of concern “is immediately west of the ridge on SW Big Island in the vicinity of Miloliʻi in the South Kona District of the Big Island.”

A High Surf Advisory has also bee issued for south-facing shores. Large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet, with occasional higher sets to 12 feet, are expected.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in place for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa. Total snow accumulations up to 6 inches and ice accumulation up to a quarter inch will be possible. Winds will gust as high as 55 mph are also forecast.