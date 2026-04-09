(BIVN) – Episode 44 in the ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea is underway, and lava fountains are growing higher.

Tephra and ashfall is expected to occur to the north and northeast of Halemaʻumaʻu, due to the current wind pattern. The communities of Volcano and Mountain View could be impacted by the volcanic material.

UPDATE – (12:22 p.m.) – Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and Highway 11 in Puna at the 25.5 Mile Marker (at the intersection of Nahelenani Street) and in Kaʻū at the 40 Mile Marker are closed.

Episode 44 began at 11:10 a.m. HST, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported.

“All eruptive vents and lava flows are confined to Halemaʻumaʻu crater within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park,” the Observatory stated in a new Volcanic Activity Notice. “Tephra fall from volcanic ash clouds is greatest within 3 miles (5 km) of the vents, lighter ash and Pele’s Hair may stay suspended for large distances from the vents.”

From an updated Special Weather Statement posted by the National Weather Service in Honolulu:

If you live downwind of the Kilauea summit, or plan to visit the summit area, stay informed about current volcanic activity and weather conditions. Winds from the south mean that tephra could fall in areas of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, on Highway 11 nearby, and in communities near the Kilauea summit region. Consider covering and temporarily disconnecting your water catchment system. Be prepared with eye and respiratory protection and be ready to shelter in place if necessarily. Follow all guidance from the National Park Service and the County of Hawaiʻi. Be aware that road or park closures may occur. Areas farther downwind to the north and northeast of the Kilauea summit, including Puna, and North and South Hilo, and Hāmākua Districts, may experience ash and Pele’s hair.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., lava fountains at the north vent were reaching about 35 meters (115 feet) in height, and are expected to reach maximum heights in 1 to 2 hours.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.