UPDATE – (3:20 p.m.) – From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory at 2:30 p.m. HST:

Peak north vent lava fountain heights of approximately 800 feet (240 meters) were reached around 1 p.m. HST; fountain heights are presently about 700 feet (215 meters). The south vent has not been active so far during episode 44, though it produced significant precursory overflows that began on Friday, April 3.

As of 2 p.m. HST, the north vent lava fountain is still reaching about 700 feet in height and it is feeding a plume of ash and gas above. The plume is hitting strong southerly winds about 3,000 feet (1,000 meters) above ground level, and these winds are transporting a narrow band of gas and tephra to the north-northeast of Halemaʻumaʻu. Tephra fallout is strongest in the direction of Kīlauea Military Camp and the Volcano Golf Course subdivision, with pieces of lightweight reticulite up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) reported falling in these areas. Tephra fall has also been reported near Volcano House within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

The volcanic plume is moving northward and widening over a large section of east Hawaiʻi. These areas may expect fine ashfall consisting of Peleʻs hair and small glassy particles.

(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and Highway 11 were closed on Thursday due to tephra fallout from episode 44 in the ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption.

The USGS Volcano Alert level for Kīlauea has been raised to WARNING RED.

Episode 44 began at 11:10 a.m. HST, and current wind conditions are pushing the tephra and ashfall to the north and northeast of Halemaʻumaʻu.

Hawaiʻi County officials announced the closure Highway 11 in Puna at the 25.5 Mile Marker – which is at the intersection of Nahelenani Street – and in Kaʻū at the 40 Mile Marker.

Officials say the closure “was made with coordination between the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation, HVNP, Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense, and Hawaiʻi Police Department in anticipation of hazards from falling volcanic tephra. Local traffic with proof of residency is permitted as conditions allow.”

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is temporarily closed at the park entrance due hazardous volcanic material (tephra) and gas associated with the eruptive episode.

“Rangers evacuating the area reported that tephra chunks the size of softballs were falling at Kīlauea Overlook at Kilauea Military Camp around noon and are continuing,” the National Park Service stated.

“Overnight guests of Volcano House and Kilauea Military Camp will be allowed to enter the park and shelter in place, as will staff,” the National Park Service reported. “The Kahuku Unit is open but can only be accessed past mile marker 40.”

Due to the risk of tephra infiltrating pool circulation and filtration systems, Hawaiʻi County has closed the NAS Swimming Pool in Hilo and the Pāhoa Community Aquatic Center in Puna.

Hawaiʻi County emergency officials provided the following general safety information: