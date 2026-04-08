(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi State Senate on Tuesday voted to confirm three judicial nominees, one of which will serve in the District Court of the Third Circuit on Hawaiʻi Island.

Andrew Michael Kennedy will serve a six-year term for the State of Hawaiʻi. He was nominated by Acting Chief Justice Sabrina S. McKenna in February.

According to the State Senate:

Andrew Michael Kennedy is a partner at Schlueter, Kwiat & Kennedy LLLP, where he maintains an active trial practice with experience in both civil and criminal litigation. He has practiced law for over twenty years across multiple jurisdictions and has argued before the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court, including in notable appellate cases. Mr. Kennedy earned his Bachelor of Arts from Villanova University and his Juris Doctor from Suffolk University School of Law. He has been licensed to practice law in Hawaiʻi since 2012 and is also admitted in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and New York. In addition to his legal practice, Mr. Kennedy is active in public service and the legal community, including leadership roles with the West Hawaiʻi Bar Association and service on the State’s Defender Council. Testimony submitted in support of his nomination notes his integrity, professionalism, and calm, fair-minded approach.

Also confirmed on Tuesday were Kirsha Kaulukane Milianani Durante and Simeona Lynn Liliuokalani Ahuna Mariano, both of whom will serve in the District Court of the First Circuit on Oʻahu.

The three nominations were reviewed and advanced by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, chaired by Senator Karl Rhoads.

“These nominees reflect the depth of legal talent and dedication to public service we have in Hawaiʻi,” said Senate Judiciary Chair Karl Rhoads. “Ms. Durante’s extensive trial experience and commitment to justice, Ms. Mariano’s years of service in protecting families and communities, and Mr. Kennedy’s leadership and breadth of legal practice across jurisdictions each bring valuable perspective to the bench. The Committee on Judiciary carefully reviewed their qualifications and is proud to advance these nominations for consideration by the full Senate.”