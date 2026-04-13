(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi island residents are invited to provide input on Hawaiʻi Fire Department services and priorities, by taking a survey or attending upcoming community meetings.

The fire department is developing a strategic plan, which will cover service and planning priorities, public communication methods, and recommended improvements.

“The Fire Department exists to save life and property, safeguard the community and serve the public with aloha,” said Temporary Fire Chief Daniel Volpe in a news release. “This survey will help to ensure that your Fire Department can take the right steps forward to respond to any call for today, tomorrow, and into the future.”

Community Meeting Schedule

Waikoloa

10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 18

Waikoloa Elementary School Cafeteria

Waimea

3-4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 18

W.M. Keck Conference Room

Pāhala

5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 22

Pāhala Community Center

Hilo

5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, April 23

Aunty Sally Kaleohano’s Lūʻau Hale

Kona

6-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 24

West Hawaiʻi Civic Center (Building G)

The survey can be accessed via the surveymonkey.com website.

The planning survey is created with the assistance of AP Triton LLC, a public safety consulting firm.

“The survey takes only a few minutes, but your feedback will help make sure we deliver the best services for our community,” added Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda.