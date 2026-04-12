(BIVN) – The eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused following the end of episode 44 on April 9th. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continues to monitor the Hawaiʻi island volcano, despite a partial network outage that is occurring Sunday morning.

“Many Kīlauea monitoring data streams are presently offline due to an outage of HVO’s radio telemetry network,” the Observatory reported, “but the remaining operational stations are sufficient to detect any major changes to the volcanic system; none are noted at this time.”

The USGS HVO issued a more detailed information statement on the outage Sunday morning:

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) is experiencing a partial monitoring network outage that started around 1:45 p.m. HST on Saturday, April 11. Despite this partial outage, the remaining data coming into HVO are sufficient to allow us to detect major changes at Hawaiian volcanoes. The outage is affecting monitoring data transmitted via radio telemetry. Monitoring data transmitted via the Island of Hawai‘i’s cellular network are still being collected and relayed to the web as normal. This includes the three Kīlauea summit live-stream cameras, which remain online at this time. HVO staff have been assessing the issue and working to resolve the outage since yesterday afternoon. Restoration of data streams could take hours or days due to the complexity of the problem. Meanwhile, users of the HVO website will notice gaps in seismic and other data streams until the problem is resolved. HVO continues to monitor Hawaiian volcanoes closely, and we will continue to issue updates on a regular schedule.

The scientists note the rapid return of inflationary tilt following episode 44, and strong glow from both eruptive vents in Halemaʻumaʻu, indicates that another lava fountaining episode is likely. At this time, there is not enough information to develop a detailed forecast window for the next episode, the Observatory says.