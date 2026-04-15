(BIVN) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officially announced on Wednesday that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Hawaiʻi following the destructive kona low storms in March.

The official confirmation that came on April 15th was preceded by an announcement by Governor Josh Green on April 8th, after the Secretary of Homeland Security informed him that President Trump approved the request.

“The declaration authorizes federal assistance to support response and recovery efforts for the City and County of Honolulu, Hawai‘i county and Maui county,” the Office of the Governor stated. “Federal funding is now accessible for state and eligible local governments, as well as certain nonprofit organizations, to assist with emergency efforts and repair facilities damaged by the recent severe storms. The City and County of Honolulu, Hawai‘i county and Maui county are currently in the process of securing these vital resources to aid in their recovery efforts.”

“This Major Disaster Declaration is a critical step forward for Hawaiʻi as we recover from the devastating impacts of the Kona Low storms,” said Governor Green in a Wednesday news release. “I’m grateful to the President and FEMA for acting quickly to approve our request because it immediately unlocks the federal resources we need to support response and long-term recovery in our state.”

“People across Hawai‘i have come together to respond to and recover from this disaster, and our county, state, and federal governments have stepped up to support them,” commented U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D, Hawaiʻi). “We thank President Trump for approving this request. FEMA has been a supportive partner in this process, and this new declaration will mean more federal resources to help people recover and rebuild.”

From the State of Hawaiʻi: