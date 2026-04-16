(BIVN) – The winners of the 2026-2027 Hawai‘i Wildlife Conservation and Game Bird Stamp Art Contest have been announced.

The Conservation Stamp Winner, by Kūākea Yasak, featured a wild boar within a cultivated kalo patch.

The Game Bird Stamp Winner, by Alvin Galvez, depicts male and female California Valley Quails perched on a rocky outcrop, set against a sweeping mountain backdrop.

The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) oversaw the contest. DOFAW requested Conservation Stamp submissions feature a wild pig (Sus scrofa), “thriving in both forested wildlands and areas near human development.”

The Division also requested Game Bird Stamp entries feature the California valley quail (Callipepla californica). “Introduced in 1818 as a gift to King Kamehameha, it went on to become established throughout the Hawaiian Islands,” a DLNR news release stated.

A committee reviewed all submissions and selected the two winners.

From the Hawaiʻi DLNR:

The conservation stamp is required on the state of Hawai‘i hunting license and the game bird hunting stamp is required for those intending to hunt game birds. Funds from sales of these stamps go into the State Wildlife Revolving Fund to support wildlife populations and habitats and to manage hunting programs in Hawaiʻi. These two new stamps will be available for the 2026-2027 hunting season. Both stamps will be available to wildlife stamp collectors on July 1, 2026, by calling 808-587-0166, or visiting the Division of Forestry and Wildlife office located at 1151 Punchbowl Street, Room 325, in Honolulu.

More information on hunting in Hawaiʻi, including the purchase of a hunting license or tags, can be found here on the outdoor.hawaii.gov website.