(BIVN) – Peak pupping season is underway across the islands for the endangered Hawaiian monk seal.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources says monk seals give birth year-round, but the months from March through August are the busiest for births. From a DLNR news release issued on Friday:

After coming ashore to give birth, female Hawaiian monk seals nurse their pups for five to seven weeks. During this period, mothers invest all their energy into caring for their young and can be especially protective.



While these events offer a rare opportunity to observe native wildlife, DLNR officials emphasize that human behavior plays a key role in ensuring the survival of both mother and pup.

The DLNR is reminding beachgoers that Hawaiian monk seals are protected under both state and federal law, “and it is illegal to harass, disturb or harm them.”

“Maintaining a safe distance helps prevent stress that can cause mothers to abandon their pups or act defensively,” the department cautions. “Mother seals can weigh several hundred pounds and may bite if they feel threatened.”



If you encounter a monk seal along Hawaiian beaches, best practices include:

Keep dogs on a leash and well away from seals

Stay at least 150 feet away from mothers with pups

Stay at least 50 feet away from all monk seals

Remain behind any posted signs, cones or barriers

Avoid swimming near a mother and pup

Use a camera zoom or binoculars instead of approaching

From the DLNR: