(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi State Senate is set to confirm the appointment of a new Chair of the Hawaiʻi Public Utilities Commission, following the vote of a senate committee on Thursday.

The Senate Committee on Commerce and Consumer Protection advanced Governor Josh Green’s nomination of Jon S. Itomura to head the PUC, following a public hearing at the State Capitol.

Itomura told the senate committee that he will prioritize state energy goals on a path to 100% clean energy in 2045, “in addition to processing all utility PUC dockets in a timely manner with an emphasis on affordability.”

“Jon brings decades of experience in utility regulation and consumer advocacy, and a deep understanding of how decisions at the Commission impact working families across Hawaiʻi,” said Senator Keohokalole in a news release. “At a time when affordability, reliability, and our clean energy transition are critical priorities, his leadership will be essential to ensuring balanced, transparent, and forward-looking decision-making.”

“Jon Itomura brings decades of experience standing up for Hawaiʻi’s utility customers and ensuring our utilities are fair, transparent and accountable,” said Governor Green in January, when he first announced Itomura’s appointment. “He understands how these systems work, how they affect families and businesses and how important it is to balance affordability, reliability and our clean energy goals. I’m confident he will lead the Public Utilities Commission with integrity and a clear focus on serving the people of Hawaiʻi.”

According to a State Senate news release:

Itomura brings more than 25 years of public service experience, including roles as Supervising Attorney for the State Division of Consumer Advocacy, General Counsel for the State Campaign Spending Commission, and Deputy Attorney General, along with nonprofit leadership as Executive Director of the Hawaiʻi United Okinawa Association. Testimony submitted to the committee highlighted Itomura’s professionalism, integrity, and commitment to the public interest, as well as his ability to thoughtfully balance complex issues affecting residents, businesses, and communities statewide.

The Public Utilities Commission plays a critical role in regulating essential services that impact every resident of Hawaiʻi, including energy, telecommunications, private water and wastewater, water carriers and motor carriers. A graduate of St. Louis High School, Itomura earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Puget Sound School of Law and his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Colorado.

The nomination now goes to the full Senate for consideration.