(BIVN) – Former Hawaiʻi Governor George R. Ariyoshi, the third and longest-serving governor in state history, died Sunday night at age 100.

Governor Josh Green on Monday announced flags in across Hawaiʻi would be lowered in honor of the life and legacy of Ariyoshi, who reportedly died peacefully surrounded by his family.

“Governor Ariyoshi devoted his life to Hawaiʻi with humility, discipline and an unwavering sense of responsibility to the people he served,” Governor Green said. “He led our state during a pivotal moment with quiet strength and integrity, and his legacy as a trailblazer and public servant will endure for generations. Our hearts are with his family and loved ones.”

U.S. Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D, Hawaiʻi) also issued a statement. “I join people across Hawaii in mourning the loss of our longest-serving Governor, George Ariyoshi,” Senator Hirono said. “The son of Japanese immigrants and the first Asian American governor in our nation’s history, Governor Ariyoshi helped Hawaii look to the future when he brought communities across our state together to develop the landmark Hawaii State Plan. His commitment to public service and public discourse endured long after he left the governorship, and I’m grateful to have known him. I’m sending my aloha to his wife Jean, his family, and all who loved him.”

From the Office of the Governor:

Born March 12, 1926, in Honolulu to Japanese immigrant parents, Ariyoshi was a historic figure in Hawaiʻi and national politics, becoming the first Asian-American elected governor of any U.S. state. His leadership helped guide Hawaiʻi through its early post-statehood decades, marked by economic transition, growth and the strengthening of state institutions. Ariyoshi served in the U.S. Army Military Intelligence Service during World War II as a Japanese-English interpreter. He went on to earn degrees from Michigan State University and the University of Michigan Law School, then dedicated his life to public service. Ariyoshi served in the Territorial Legislature, the Hawaiʻi State Senate and as lieutenant governor before assuming the governorship and winning election in his own right. Known for his steady, disciplined leadership and deep respect for public service, he was reelected twice and remained active in civic and professional life long after leaving office.

Under Governor Green’s order, flags of the United States of America and the state of Hawaiʻi will be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol, all state offices and agencies and all Hawaiʻi National Guard facilities across the islands. The flags will remain at half-staff through sunset on the day of his memorial service, which will be announced.