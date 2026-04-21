(BIVN) – A road paving project got underway on Haihai Street in Hilo this week, altering traffic patterns in the surrounding area for the next few weeks.

The project started on Monday, April 20th, and the Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works says work is scheduled to continue through May 8th.

The work on Haihai is occurring between Kīlauea Avenue and Kupulau Road, covering about 2.5 miles.

The project is being carried out in phases:

Kīlauea Avenue to Laula Road: April 20 – April 23

Laula Road to Maunakai Street: April 24 – April 29

Maunakai Street to Ainaola Drive: April 30 – May 5

Ainaola Drive to Kupulau Road: May 6 – May 8

All work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, weather permitting.

The project requires lane closures and temporary traffic adjustments. “Drivers are encouraged to plan alternate routes, allow extra travel time, and follow all posted signs and directions from flaggers,” the County says.