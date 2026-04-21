(BIVN) – A Water Restriction Notice has been issued for the Downtown Hilo area.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply reported on Tuesday morning that the Piʻihonua #3 tank near Carvalho Park unexpectedly went empty overnight, and needs to be refilled.

Water Supply crews are investigating the cause of the unexpected loss of water from the tank.

The Water Restriction Notice requires affected customers to reduce water use by at least 25 percent until further notice.

“DWS asks customers to use water wisely and not waste it,” a water supply news release stated. “DWS apologizes for this inconvenience, and thanks affected customers for their understanding and kokua.”