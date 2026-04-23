(BIVN) – Episode 45 in the ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea began at 1:34 a.m. HST on Thursday morning.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH, and Aviation Color Code remains at ORANGE.

National Weather Service issued an ashfall advisory for downwind communities in Kaʻū. Winds are blowing from the north and pushing the plume to the south at low altitudes and to the southwest at higher altitudes.

No significant tephra fallout has been reported at visitor areas of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park or on county roads.

North vent fountains reached 1,000 feet (300 m) just before 3 a.m., with minimal lava activity at the south vent.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported Thursday morning that no roads are being impacted by the activity, and Highway 11 is open.

“Drive with caution as there will be congestion along the roadways in the Volcano area,” the Civil Defense stated.