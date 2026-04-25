(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is proposing to make several improvements to the Kawaihae Commercial Harbor, including the widening of Kawaihae Road.

A new Draft Environmental Assessment published in the April 23 issue of The Environmental Notice details the various planned improvements. The project will “improve operating conditions and efficiencies within the cargo terminal, as well as reduce existing traffic congestion along Kawaihae Road associated with harbor operations”, officials say.

The document states the widening of Kawaihae Road will include “construction of a northbound dedicated left turn and storage lane at the harbor main gate and associated improvements.”

“Kawaihae Harbor is currently experiencing significant roadway congestion, cargo yard capacity constraints, and aging infrastructure, all of which hinder safe and efficient cargo operations,” the Draft EA states, explaining the need for the road improvements.

“Cargo traffic at Kawaihae Harbor has increased in recent years following changes in shipping operations,” the document states. “Prior to 2021, Matson, which operates barge services from Pier 2B, would call at both Hilo and Kawaihae Harbors. Since 2021, Matson’s discharge of cargo on the island has moved exclusively to Kawaihae Harbor in order to significantly reduce fuel consumption related to towing barges to both harbors. Any Matson cargo bound for east Hawaiʻi is now drayed by truck to the other side of the island.”

“Higher container volumes and increased truck movement have accelerated wear of internal roads and resulted in deteriorated asphalt conditions within the cargo yard, creating potholes and depressions,” the Draft EA continues.

Proposed cargo yard improvements include

reconstructing portions of the yard by replacing existing asphalt and paving unpaved areas with reinforced concrete

upgrading security lighting by replacing selected existing 40 foot light poles and fixtures with 80 foot-tall poles and fully shielded, energy efficient LED lighting

installing lighting and a fire suppression system in the Annex and Expanded yards

relocating the HDOT HAR District office and maintenance shed by renovating an existing warehouse for office use, with associated site improvements

installing conduits and raised transformer pads for future upgrades

Planning, design, and construction of the project is anticipated to cost a total of approximately $50.3 million, to be covered by state and federal funds, the document states. Construction is anticipated to start in mid-2027. “Construction of Components 1 and 2 are anticipated to take approximately 24 months and is planned to occur concurrently,” the Draft EA states.

The 30-day public review and comment period is now underway, with comments due by May 26, 2026. Comments can be emailed to kawaihae@hdrinc.com