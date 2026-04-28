(BIVN) – The Waikoloa Lei Day Festival will be held at the Kings’ Shops on Saturday, May 2.

The afternoon of Hawaiian music, hula and local vendors will take place across the Waikoloa Beach Resort from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and will include the annual Lei Contest at Queens’ Marketplace.

“Lei Day is a special opportunity to celebrate the traditions that connect our community and visitors to Hawaiʻi’s heritage,” said Cheryl Beckley, marketing manager at Kings’ Shops, in a news release. “We’re proud to be part of the Waikoloa Lei Day Festival and to welcome guests to an afternoon of cultural activities and experiences.”

From the news release:

Open to kamaʻāina and visitors, the event will feature curated local vendors throughout the center offering handcrafted lei, floral accessories, apparel, artisan goods, and refreshments. The program begins at 1:45 p.m. with a traditional aloha ʻoli presented by Hālau Kawehīleimamoikawēkiuʻokōhala under the direction of Kumu Hula Lorna Lim followed by live Hawaiian music and hula performances throughout the afternoon.

Kings’ Shops Event Schedule: