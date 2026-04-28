(BIVN) – The renovations are underway at the former Hilo Memorial Hospital, which will soon be “a coordinated resource hub focused on housing stabilization, workforce readiness, behavioral health, and wraparound services”.
The County of Hawaiʻi Office of Housing and Community Development reported the first phase of the project, located at 34 Rainbow Drive, has begun.
“This is an important step forward for our island,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a Tuesday news release. “While projects of this scale take time, each phase brings us closer to a coordinated space where people can access housing support, services, and pathways to stability.”
The $80 million project contract was awarded to Diede Construction Inc.
Work on the project is expected to take one year to complete.
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
Phase one includes re-roofing the main structure, safe removal of hazardous materials, and selective removal of invasive trees to protect the building foundation. Subsequent phases will address upgrades to electrical and mechanical systems, ADA improvements, interior renovations, and exterior repairs, which will prepare the building for tenant improvements and eventual program occupancy.
The first and future phases are supported by $16.6 million in federal grants secured by U.S. Senators Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono.
“Mahalo to our federal partners for recognizing the importance of this work. These funds are helping us lay the foundation for a space that brings housing, services, and support together in one location — making it easier for residents to access the help they need,” said County Housing Administrator Kehaulani Costa.
Built in the 1920s, the facility sits on nearly 25 acres owned by the State and managed by the County of Hawaiʻi through Executive Order.
The renovation of the old hospital is guided by ongoing master planning efforts to create a centralized campus for housing and supportive services. The County has worked with community partners, service providers, and stakeholders to shape a vision that aligns facility design with identified gaps in housing, healthcare access, and workforce support.
by Big Island Video News
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STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - It is expected to take contractor Diede Construction Inc. about one year to complete the project.