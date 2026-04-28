(BIVN) – The renovations are underway at the former Hilo Memorial Hospital, which will soon be “a coordinated resource hub focused on housing stabilization, workforce readiness, behavioral health, and wraparound services”.

The County of Hawaiʻi Office of Housing and Community Development reported the first phase of the project, located at 34 Rainbow Drive, has begun.

“This is an important step forward for our island,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a Tuesday news release. “While projects of this scale take time, each phase brings us closer to a coordinated space where people can access housing support, services, and pathways to stability.”

The $80 million project contract was awarded to Diede Construction Inc.

Work on the project is expected to take one year to complete.

From the County of Hawaiʻi: