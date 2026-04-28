(BVIN) – Heavy rains on Tuesday night caused flooding in Kaʻū, forcing a road closure.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department issued an alert, advising motorists to avoid the east end of Wood Valley Road in Pāhala due to flooding. The road was closed at the time of the message at 7 p.m.

Before 4 p.m., the National Weather Service in Honolulu reported radar was showing heavy showers popping up across the Big Island, due to sea breeze convergence and instability from an upper trough located north of Hawaiʻi.

“Instability generated by the cold pool aloft will enhance showers and bring a slight chance of thunderstorms on the Big Island again Wednesday afternoon,” the National Weather Service added. “Windward showers will see the highest activity during the overnight to early morning hours.”