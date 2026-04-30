(BIVN) – A Brown Water Advisory has been issued at Hilo bay and along the Hamakua Coast on Hawai‘i island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch issued the advisory on Thursday.
From the health department advisory:
The Hawaii Department of Health advises beach users to stay out of waters when the water appears brown or murky, especially following storms or heavy rain. After storms or heavy rain, the water may contain higher than normal pollutant levels. The Department recommends staying out of the water for 48-72 hours after the rain has stopped and after the beach has received full sunshine.
The Department of Health advises the public to avoid swimming, wading in, or drinking water from any freshwater streams or pond to prevent leptospirosis, a bacterial infection caused by the Leptospira bacteria. For more information, please see (health.hawaii.gov).
If the water is brown, turn around.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - After storms or heavy rain, the water may contain higher than normal pollutant levels, health officials warn.