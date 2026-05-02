(BIVN) – Police are searching for a man who is considered armed and dangerous, after shutting down an area in the Fern Acres subdivision in Mountain View on Friday.
41-year-old Jason Anthony Magdaleno is wanted on two outstanding arrest warrants for summons or arrest on probation with bail totaling $10,000.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
On Friday morning, May 1, 2026, members of the department’s Area I Criminal Investigation Division and Vice Division, assisted by the Special Response Team (SRT), executed a search warrant at a property on Plumeria Street in the Fern Acres subdivision in Mountain View where Magdaleno was believed to be present.
As a precaution, police restricted access to Plumeria Street between the intersections of Orchid Street and Gardenia Street during the operation. Officers conducted extensive searches of the residence and surrounding property; however, Magdaleno was not located.
Plumeria Street was reopened at 7:00 p.m.
Police remind the public that anyone who knowingly hinders the apprehension, prosecution, conviction, or punishment of a suspect may be charged with first-degree hindering prosecution, a Class C felony.
Police ask anyone with information on Magdaleno’s whereabouts to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or contact Detective Bryson Pilor of the Area I Crime Reduction Unit at (808) 961-8222 or via email at Bryson.Pilor@hawaiipolice.gov.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
by Big Island Video News
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STORY SUMMARY
PUNA, Hawaiʻi - Police closed an area in the Fern Acres subdivision in Mountain View on Friday, as they executed a search warrant.