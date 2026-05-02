(BIVN) – Police are searching for a man who is considered armed and dangerous, after shutting down an area in the Fern Acres subdivision in Mountain View on Friday.

41-year-old Jason Anthony Magdaleno is wanted on two outstanding arrest warrants for summons or arrest on probation with bail totaling $10,000.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

On Friday morning, May 1, 2026, members of the department’s Area I Criminal Investigation Division and Vice Division, assisted by the Special Response Team (SRT), executed a search warrant at a property on Plumeria Street in the Fern Acres subdivision in Mountain View where Magdaleno was believed to be present. As a precaution, police restricted access to Plumeria Street between the intersections of Orchid Street and Gardenia Street during the operation. Officers conducted extensive searches of the residence and surrounding property; however, Magdaleno was not located. Plumeria Street was reopened at 7:00 p.m.