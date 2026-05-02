(BIVN) – Additional locations are being opened on Hawaiʻi island where residents impacted by the March 2026 kona low storms can apply for federal disaster assistance.

Starting Monday, May 4, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) personnel will be available in South Kona and Puna to help with registering for Individual Assistance.

The County of Hawaiʻi provided this planned schedule for the new sites, which may be adjusted based on demand for services:

Hawai‘i State Public Library System, 81-6619 Hawaiʻi Belt Road, Kealakekua

from Monday, May 4-Friday, June 12

Mondays, 9 a.m.- noon, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Tuesdays: 9 a.m.- noon, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Wednesdays: noon-2 p.m., 3-7 p.m.

Thursdays: 9 a.m.-noon, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Fridays: noon-4 p.m.

Keaʻau Armory, Herbert Shipman Park 16-512 Volcano Road, Keaʻau

from Monday, May 4-Friday, May 22

Mondays-Thursdays: noon-8 p.m.

Fridays: 7:45 a.m.-4:30 p.m.



“You can apply for FEMA assistance online and by phone, but some people may need a little extra face-to-face help, and these community sites will help them get it,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release.

The newly announced sites are in addition to the existing ways that residents can apply for disaster assistance:

For FEMA Individual Assistance (residents): The registration deadline is June 14, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Apply online at disasterassistance.gov or call the FEMA Helpline at (800) 621-3362 daily from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. HST.

For SBA assistance (residents and businesses):