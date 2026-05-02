(BIVN) – Additional locations are being opened on Hawaiʻi island where residents impacted by the March 2026 kona low storms can apply for federal disaster assistance.
Starting Monday, May 4, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) personnel will be available in South Kona and Puna to help with registering for Individual Assistance.
The County of Hawaiʻi provided this planned schedule for the new sites, which may be adjusted based on demand for services:
Hawai‘i State Public Library System, 81-6619 Hawaiʻi Belt Road, Kealakekua
from Monday, May 4-Friday, June 12
- Mondays, 9 a.m.- noon, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
- Tuesdays: 9 a.m.- noon, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
- Wednesdays: noon-2 p.m., 3-7 p.m.
- Thursdays: 9 a.m.-noon, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
- Fridays: noon-4 p.m.
Keaʻau Armory, Herbert Shipman Park 16-512 Volcano Road, Keaʻau
from Monday, May 4-Friday, May 22
- Mondays-Thursdays: noon-8 p.m.
- Fridays: 7:45 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
“You can apply for FEMA assistance online and by phone, but some people may need a little extra face-to-face help, and these community sites will help them get it,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release.
The newly announced sites are in addition to the existing ways that residents can apply for disaster assistance:
For FEMA Individual Assistance (residents): The registration deadline is June 14, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Apply online at disasterassistance.gov or call the FEMA Helpline at (800) 621-3362 daily from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. HST.
For SBA assistance (residents and businesses):
- Physical Damage Loan application deadline is June 14, 2026. Economic Injury Loan application deadline is Jan. 7, 2027. Apply online at sba.gov, call (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
- You may also visit the SBA Business Recovery Center at 1055 Kinoʻole St., Hilo, Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., or the Disaster Loan Outreach Center at 75-5706 Kuakini Highway, Suite 101, Kailua-Kona, Mondays-Saturdays 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Additional locations will open on may 4th where to help residents connect with representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.