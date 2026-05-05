(BIVN) – Episode 46 high lava fountaining at the summit of Kīlauea volcano began at 8:17 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level has been maintained at WATCH, although it could be upgraded to a WARNING if tephra starts to impact the surrounding area.

“Ground-level sensors near the eruptive vents indicate slack winds at ground level,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported in a Volcanic Activity Notice. “National Weather Service forecasts light and variable winds becoming southeast 5-7 mph this morning. This suggests that volcanic gas emissions and tephra may be distributed throughout the summit region and north/northwest of Halemaʻumaʻu.”

The National Weather Service issued an Ashfall Advisory for East Hawaiʻi, for “Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and areas to the north and northeast, including the communities of Volcano and Mountain View” until 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.

“The public will be affected by a limited hazard extent,” the National Weather Service stated. “Varying levels of tephra, including ash, Pele’s hair and other lightweight pumice may fall downwind of the eruption. These small particles are eye and respiratory irritants, but will have low level impacts for most people.”

“Limit exposure to tephra, especially if you have respiratory sensitivities,” the forecasters stated. “Wear a mask, gloves, eye protection, and long clothing when clearing ashfall. Close windows and doors. Cover and disconnect water catchment systems to protect your water supply.”

“Volcanic ash and gases are greatest within three miles of the vent, however, lighter ash and Pele’s Hair may stay suspended for long distances from the vent,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated. “If you have respirator problems you may want to leave the area or shelter in doors. Be aware that Tephra may fall on roadways causing road closures at anytime.”