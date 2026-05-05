(BIVN) – Lava flows and low-level dome fountaining continued at the summit of Kīlauea overnight and into Tuesday morning, as episode 46 in the ongoing eruption nears.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory expects high lava fountaining to start at any moment between now and May 7th.

A Volcanic Activity Notice was issued on Monday when precursory low-level activity began around 1:38 a.m. HST. Since the, both the north and south vents within Halemaʻumaʻu have been producing lava flows.

The USGS raised the Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea to WATCH, and the Aviation Color Code to ORANGE, in anticipation of the coming high lava fountain event.

A Special Weather Statement from the National Weather Service remains in effect. Forecasters stated: