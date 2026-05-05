(BIVN) – Lava flows and low-level dome fountaining continued at the summit of Kīlauea overnight and into Tuesday morning, as episode 46 in the ongoing eruption nears.
The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory expects high lava fountaining to start at any moment between now and May 7th.
A Volcanic Activity Notice was issued on Monday when precursory low-level activity began around 1:38 a.m. HST. Since the, both the north and south vents within Halemaʻumaʻu have been producing lava flows.
The USGS raised the Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea to WATCH, and the Aviation Color Code to ORANGE, in anticipation of the coming high lava fountain event.
A Special Weather Statement from the National Weather Service remains in effect. Forecasters stated:
WHAT… An episodic fountaining eruption is expected within the Kilauea summit caldera. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has indicated a potential eruption window between now and Thursday, May 7. Fountaining episodes typically last less than 12 hours but ash can remain in the air longer depending on wind and weather.
IMPACTS… If an eruption occurs, varying levels of ash, Pele`s hair, and other lightweight tephra may fall downwind of the eruption. Smaller particles can travel farther from the eruption site and may affect communities at greater distances. Note that trade winds will weaken after today, leading to onshore sea breezes during the day and offshore land breezes at night from Tuesday through Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you live downwind of the Kilauea summit, or plan to visit the summit area, stay informed about current volcanic activity and weather conditions. Be prepared to take precautions if needed, such as disconnecting water catchment systems. Follow all guidance from the National Park Service and the County of Hawaii. Be aware that road or park closures may occur.
by Big Island Video News
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STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - High lava fountains are expected to begin at any time between now and May 7th.