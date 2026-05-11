Waimea Man Killed While Changing Tire Off Kawaihae Road

UPDATED on May 11, 2026

(BIVN) – A Waimea man was killed in a traffic collision on Kawaihae Road on Sunday, May 10th, as he was helping to change the tire of a vehicle on the side of the road.

Police identified the victim as 59-year-old Sione Tilini. It is the 4th traffic death on Hawaiʻi island in 5 days.

The fatal crash occurred near the 65-mile marker of Highway 19 (Kawaihae Road). Police say a black 2008 BMW 328i sedan was traveling mauka on the highway when it veered onto the Kona side shoulder and collided with a parked, gold 2004 Toyota Camry sedan, killing Tilini.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At the time of the collision, three individuals were outside the Toyota Camry on the passenger side of the vehicle changing a front passenger-side tire. Tilini is believed to have been positioned between and partially underneath the passenger-side wheels of the Toyota when the collision occurred. The impact caused the Toyota to fall onto him. Tilini was transported to Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead at 2:47 p.m. Two additional individuals, a 19-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy, sustained minor injuries after being struck when the parked vehicle was pushed forward during the collision. Both were transported to Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital for treatment and later released. The driver and sole occupant of the BMW, a 22-year-old Waimea man, was transported to Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital and remains in critical condition.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a negligent homicide investigation. The BMW driver was arrested on suspicion of:

Negligent homicide

Negligent injury

Driving without a license

No motor vehicle insurance

Operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or has information relevant to the investigation, is asked to contact Officer Dayson Taniguchi at dayson.taniguchi@hawaiipolice.gov or at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229.