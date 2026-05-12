County Plans Emergency Cot Sleeping Program in West Hawaiʻi

UPDATED on May 12, 2026

(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County is moving forward with plans to expand emergency shelter capacity in West Hawaiʻi.

On Monday, the County’s Office of Housing and Community Development announced it has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to establish an emergency cot sleeping program on the Kona-side of the island.

“Expanding the emergency cot sleeping program from East Hawai‘i to West Hawaiʻi reflects our administration’s commitment to meeting people where they are and ensuring everyone has a safe place to sleep,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “This is about responding to urgent needs in our West Hawaiʻi communities while continuing to support individuals on their path toward stability and long-term housing solutions.”

From the County:

The RFP seeks a qualified provider to operate the program, offering a safe, low-barrier, overnight shelter for individuals experiencing unsheltered homelessness. The program will operate nightly and provide supervised cot sleeping accommodations, meals, hygiene access, and secure space for personal belongings, along with connections to housing navigation, outreach, and supportive services. The selected provider will be responsible for securing an appropriate site, ensuring compliance with applicable laws and regulations, and delivering services in a manner that promotes safety, dignity, and respect for all participants. This initiative is funded through the County’s Homelessness and Housing Fund (HHF) and reflects the growth and expansion of the successful cot sleeping program currently operating in East Hawaiʻi. From August 30, 2024, through March 31, 2026, the East Hawaiʻi program delivered 19,650 shelter bed nights to individuals experiencing homelessness.

The Request for Proposals was released on May 1. The County says interested providers may submit questions through May 15 and final proposals must be submitted by 4 p.m. on June 2. Full details, including eligibility requirements and submission instructions, are available at this website.

The County notes the Emergency Shelter and Assessment Center at Kukuiola Village in the Kealakehe-area of Kona is still anticipated to open in the Spring 2027. The facility “will provide emergency shelter units, safe overnight parking, and coordinated access to services as part of a broader West Hawaiʻi housing and stabilization campus,” officials say.