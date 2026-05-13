Hirono Questions Army Secretary on Possible Military Land Lease Condemnation

UPDATED on May 13, 2026

(BIVN) – U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono (D, Hawaiʻi) on Tuesday questioned Secretary of the Army, Daniel Driscoll, about military land lease retention efforts in Hawaiʻi, and whether the negotiations are “in good faith”.

The Army is seeking to retain up to approximately 22,750 acres of State-owned land at Pōhakuloa, in order to continue the ongoing training activities at the facility. The lease is set to expire in 2029. There has been public opposition to the land retention based on numerous environmental and cultural concerns.

Negotiations between Secretary Driscoll and the State of Hawaiʻi have, at least in part, been documented on the Engage Hawaiʻi pubic website.

During the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Senator Hirono focused much of her questioning on the Army’s possible use of condemnation to keep the lands under military use.

From a transcript of the exchange:

Sen Hirono: Secretary Driscoll, I want to ask you about your approach to the negotiations surrounding Hawaii’s military plans consisting of 25,000 acres. I understand the importance of these lands for Army readiness. I also understand the importance of this land, of these negotiations to the people of Hawaii and the Native Hawaiian community and that is why I have engaged with leaders about how these negotiations will proceed, expressing the need for a community input for a number of years. During a confirmation hearing you committed to negotiating in good faith with the state and the community. So, it was concerning that instead of what I would consider open communication and transparency, the Army last year pursued unilateral condemnation language as shown by your attempt to add last-minute language to support condemnation and Congress responded by reinforcing a continuing need for good faith negotiations. A unilateral decision to condemn state lands would bypass the community, the state government and the Congressional delegation. The relevant condemnation statute requires the army to exhaust all available options before starting condemnation proceedings so I don’t see how the Army can meet that requirement when it has not even resubmitted corrected EISs to address the deficiencies noted by the Board of Land and Natural Resources which may lead to their disapproval of the Army-submitted EISs. It has been a year. I hope this is not the case that the Army is trying to run the clock and leave unilateral condemnation as the only viable course of action. I want to say for the record that I oppose unilateral condemnation. What we need is a negotiated approach to each of these lands. I have taken that position for years and we are at the point where the leases are almost up, and final negotiations need to occur with meaningful community engagement and input especially from the Hawaiian Native community. Secretary Driscoll, I have a number of questions about your plans going forward. You previously committed to negotiating in good faith. Do you still stand by that commitment? Secretary Driscoll: Yes, unequivocally.