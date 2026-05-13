Kona Oceanfront Benefit Dinner To Raise Funds for Foster Youth

UPDATED on May 13, 2026

(BIVN) – An oceanfront dinner will be held later this month to raise funds for foster youth on Hawaiʻi island.

Organizers of the May 23rd event at the Kona Salt Farm say the benefit will support the non-profit Humanity Hale, which provides trauma support programs for island children. The organization is also working to establish a group foster home, community center and home for children aging out of foster care on the Big Island.

A news release provides more information on the “beautiful night to build a strong future together,” or Na Hale Palekana No Ka ‘Opio: A Benefit Dinner:

Time is 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, May 23 at the Kona Salt Farm and includes an oceanfront buffet dinner by Chef Brian Fujikawa, tray-passed pupus, fresh oyster bar, two full bars serving craft cocktails and specialty drinks, a beer tap trailer and champagne cart. Enjoy an intimate acoustic guitar set featuring live vocals by Vaughn Valentino, band music by Positive Motion, hula and fire dancer performances, live/silent auctions, a preview of Humanity Hale’s upcoming documentary and meaningful community storytelling. Also on tap is an optional deep-sea salt foot soak. Proceeds from the fundraiser benefits Humanity Hale’s goal to purchase property for West Hawai‘i’s first transitional housing village for youth aging out of foster care, ages 18–24. The vision includes small homes, shared community spaces, mentorship programs, cultural healing practices, life-skills education and access to ongoing emotional support services. To date, nearly $31,600 has been raised of the $250K goal.