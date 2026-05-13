Police To Hold Coffee With A Cop, Kupuna Watch Meetings

UPDATED on May 13, 2026

(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department will be holding four Coffee With a Cop events this month in Kona, as well as a Kupuna Watch meeting in Kailua Village on Wednesday, May 13th.

The Kupuna Watch meeting will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Hale Hālāwai on Ali‘i Drive. The outreach program is a partnership between the police department and the Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks and Recreation’s Elderly Activities Division, providing an opportunity for officers to engage with kūpuna during their regularly scheduled activities at various County facilities in Kona.

From the police department:

During these sessions, officers discuss crime and traffic trends, the importance of reporting elder abuse, as well as ways to identify and prevent financial and internet crimes. In addition to Community Policing Officers, each monthly meeting features personnel from different areas of the police department to explain their particular areas of expertise. This month’s meeting will feature detectives from the Area II Juvenile Aid Section discussing new scams targeting the elderly.

“Our commitment to keeping our kupuna safe is essential, as they are a treasured part of our community,” said Kona Community Policing Section Sergeant Wyattlane Nahale.

Also, four Coffee With a Cop events will take place in the coming weeks, as part of the ongoing community outreach.

The West Hawai‘i Community Policing Coffee with a Cop events will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the following dates:

Wednesday, May 20, at Caffé Florian, 81-6637 Māmalahoa Highway, Kealakekua.

Friday, May 22, at the Kona Mountain Coffee Co., 73-4038 Hulikoa Drive, Kailua-Kona.

Tuesday, May 26, at Kona Heaven Coffee, located in the Coconut Grove Marketplace, 75-5805 Alii Dr. Kailua-Kona.

Friday, May 29, at Kona Coffee & Tea, in the Kona Coast Shopping Center, 74-5588 Palani Road, Kailua-Kona.

“These popular events are intentionally informal with no agenda,” a police news release states. “Topics of conversation can range from sharing personal stories to discussing neighborhood issues. Stop by and get to know your district and Community Policing Officers over a cup of coffee!”

If you have any question regarding the event, or Coffee With a Cop in general, please contact Kona Community Policing Section at (808)326-4646, ext. 257, 258, or 259.