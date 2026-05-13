Kīlauea Volcano Alert Level Raised to WATCH, Episode 47 Expected Soon

UPDATED on May 13, 2026

(BIVN) – The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea has been raised from ADVISORY to WATCH, and the Aviation Color Code from YELLOW to ORANGE, as the next episode of high lava fountaining is expected to begin at any moment.

The eruption is currently paused, and precursory lava flows have not yet started.

“Based on current tilt data, the forecast window for lava fountaining episode 47 is sometime between today, May 13 and tomorrow, May 14,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory wrote in a Wednesday morning update, issued shortly after the alert level change, noting that “this window may be adjusted based on continuing observations.”

The Uēkahuna tiltmeter (UWD) has reinflated to about the same level that it reached just prior to episode 46, regaining the 14 microradians of deflationary tilt that occurred during that May 5th event.

“The episode could start at any time now, though accelerated precursory activity – overflows and more vigorous spattering – is expected to precede lava fountaining,” the Observatory stated.

Strong glow was present at the summit vents overnight. this morning, degassing could be seen from both the vents and the surrounding area in the western part of Halemaʻumaʻu crater.

“During a helicopter overflight on Tuesday morning, May 12, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists observed lava ponds at shallow levels in both eruptive vents,” the HVO stated.

“The National Weather Service forecast for Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park over the next two days indicates moderate to high winds (8 to 22 mph) out of the northeast to north-northeast, which would carry tephra to the southwest or south-southwest of the summit,” the Observatory noted.