Public Meeting On Hilo Bay Set for Saturday, May 23

UPDATED on May 15, 2026

(BIVN) – The public is invited to help shape the future of Hio Bay next weekend.

A Community Listening Fair for the Hilo Bay Resilience and Watershed Management Plan will be held on Saturday, May 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Aupuni Center Conference Room (101 Pauahi Street in Hilo).

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Research and Development is gathering public input concering the Hilo Bay Watershed has recently begun, in order to develop a community vision for the region.

“Every voice matters in this planning process,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “I encourage all residents to share what Hilo Bay means to them.”

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

Residents are encouraged to drop in anytime during the event to share their thoughts and concerns about the state of the Hilo Bay Watershed. Interactive activity stations will be available where participants can learn more about the project and provide facilitated feedback.

Hilo Bay has a long history of impaired water quality. A wide range of factors contribute to poor conditions occurring mauka to makai across the largest watershed in the State. An approved Watershed Management Plan is the critical first step needed to begin coordinated, multi-agency remediation efforts and to unlock additional sources of funding to address these challenges. The Department of Research and Development has received a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to complete this plan. The plan will consider and prioritize all recommended restoration activities, with special emphasis on nature-based solutions, cultural knowledge, coastal resilience, and habitat protection. Community participation is critically important for documenting the impacts of impaired waters in Hilo Bay and throughout the watershed.

More information on the planning process can be found on the Hawaiʻi County R&D website.