Wind Advisory Issued for Parts of Hawaiʻi Island

(BIVN) – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for parts of Hawaiʻi island, to be in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday evening to 6 a.m. Friday morning.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, are expected for Kaʻū and North Hawaiʻi.

“Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles,” the National Weather Service wrote. “Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages.”

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense followed up with a radio alert, saying: