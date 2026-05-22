Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Shakes State of Hawaiʻi

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information become available.

(BIVN) – A magnitude 6.0 earthquake (updated from 5.9) shook the State of Hawaiʻi at 9:46 p.m. on Friday night.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says no tsunami is expected, but added that some areas may have experienced strong shaking.

The earthquake was located on the western flank of Mauna Loa volcano, just mauka of Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park in the South Kona district. The quake was measured at a depth of 22 km, or 13 miles.

“As in all earthquakes, be aware of the possibility of after-shocks,” said the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense in an alert message. “If the earthquake was strongly felt in your area, check for any damages, including but not limited to structural and gas, water, and electrical utilities.”

“An earthquake at 9:46 p.m. HST was felt widely on the Island of Hawai’i, Maui, and Oahu,” said the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. “HVO is analyzing the event now and details on the magnitude, location, and depth will follow in an Information Statement within the hour.”