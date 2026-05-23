Earthquake Damage Can Be Reported To Hawaiʻi County

(BIVN) – Residents and businesses impacted by the May 22 earthquake in South Kona are being encouraged to report property damage to the County of Hawaiʻi. The reports will assist the County with “identifying priorities and focusing resources if state or federal disaster assistance becomes available.”

Damage reports can be submitted to Civil Defense at the following links:

If you are unable to fill out forms online, call Civil Defense at (808) 935-0031.

“This earthquake was widely felt across Hawaiʻi Island, and we encourage anyone who may have been impacted to check your homes and businesses for damage, including to utilities,” said Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda. “Our staff at Civil Defense are waiting to receive your reports and our crews will be conducting on-site assessments to collect more data.”

“Remember to stay safe, stay connected, and use all necessary caution when inspecting your property, especially around gas and electrical lines,” Mayor Alameda added.

County officials say if you need assistance because of the earthquake, please complete a Request for Assistance here via Vibrant Hawaiʻi.

The County provided this information on clean up and damage assessments: