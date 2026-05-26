Keaʻau Man Arrested For Alleged Robbery At Hilo Shopping Mall

(BIVN) – A Keaʻau man has been arrested and charged after a reported robbery at a Hilo shopping mall.

Police say they arrested the 20-year-old suspect, Bronson Kaena Histo, in Puna on Saturday, May 23.

From a Hawaiʻi Police Department news release:

On Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at 4:35 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to a shopping center in the 100 block of Puainako Street for a theft at a kiosk within a shopping mall. Police determined that a male suspect removed jewelry items from the kiosk and attempted to leave without paying. When confronted by a female sales clerk, the man used force against her, causing minor injuries before fleeing on foot with the stolen merchandise. Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section continued the investigation and positively identified Histo as the suspect. An arrest warrant was subsequently obtained. On Saturday, May 23, 2026, Histo was arrested in Puna on the strength of the warrant.

Histo has been charged with second-degree robbery, and second-degree theft. His total bail was set at $15,000.

The police news release also noted that Histo was “arrested and charged for an unrelated outstanding bench warrant for failure to appear. He is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Tuesday, May 26, in Hilo District Court.”

Police ask anyone who may have information about the April 28 incident to please contact Detective David Poohina of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at (808) 961-2385, or via email at David.Poohina@hawaiipolice.gov.