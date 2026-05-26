Kīlauea Volcano Update: Sharp Deflation Delays Episode 48

(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea is paused, and the next episode of high lava fountaining is expected soon. However, an instance of sharp deflation that occurred on Monday could further delay the event.

On Memorial Day, scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported episode 48 would most likely start either yesterday or today (Monday or Tuesday), according to their inflation-based forecast models.

There was no precursory activity observed at the summit on Monday, and then a sharp deflation of Kīlauea’s summit began just after 4 pm HST.

Summit tiltmeters “recorded a drop of 1 microradian on the UWD tiltmeter,” the Observatory noted. “This will push back the episode 48 fountain forecast to May 26-27.”

No significant activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at ADVISORY.

UPDATE – (10 a.m.) – From the USGS HVO daily update on Tuesday morning: