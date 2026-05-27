Water Conservation Notice Issued After Quake Damages South Kona Tank

(BIVN) – A Water Conservation Notice has been issued for an area of South Kona, after the magnitude 6.0 earthquake on May 22 damaged a water tank.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply says customers in the affected areas must reduce water usage by at least 10%, in order to maintain adequate water storage while DWS performs emergency repairs to the damaged tank.

The affected areas include Honalo, Kainaliu, Keʻei, Kealakekua, Nāpo‘opo‘o, Hōnaunau, and Ho‘okena.

Water Supply officials say customers can help to conserve water if they:

Wash only full loads of laundry and dishes

Check faucets and pipes for leaks

Do not let water run when washing hands, shaving, or brushing teeth

Reduce showering times

All affected water customers should limit water use for dust control and irrigation.