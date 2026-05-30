WHAAM! at Wainaku Features Pop Art Inspired Fundraiser

(BIVN) – The Pop Art inspired “WHAAM! at Wainaku” takes place Saturday evening, May 30th, at the historic Wainaku Center overlooking Hilo Bay.

The event is being presented by the Hawai‘i Island Art Alliance (HIAA), in partnership with Ola Brew Co., and will feature a “curated evening of elevated bites, interactive art, and live music.”

VIP entry begins at 5 p.m., followed by general admission at 6 p.m. The event will run through 9 p.m.

From the news release promoting the event:

Designed as a “party with a purpose,” WHAAM! at Wainaku brings together acclaimed chefs, artists, mixologists, musicians, and makers for a one-night-only multisensory experience intended to awaken and delight the senses. Guests can expect an immersive atmosphere featuring culinary artistry by a selection of Hilo’s finest chefs, Ernie Gray (Poke Market), Brian Hirata (Na’au Hilo), Mark Pomaski (Moon & Turtle), Sheldon Simeon (Tin Roof and Tiffany’s), and Jeremy Van Kralingen (Ola Brew Co.), alongside cocktails and drink pairings, curated by Soni Pomaski, Tyson Takiue, Ryan Kadota and Brandon Waihe’e. Inspired by the bold energy of the Pop Art era and underground creative culture, WHAAM! at Wainaku transforms the Wainaku property into a living canvas filled with visual art, music, movement, flavor, and surprise. Guests will experience live art activations by Kristie Fujiyama Kosmides and Danhieux.

Every element of the evening has been intentionally designed through an artistic lens – from exclusive event swag and the sonic experience shaping the night. The Hilo Honeys will set the tone with vintage-inspired flair and energy, while DJ Thunder Bunny and Yellow Streetlights carry the evening into an electrifying dance party with genre-blending soundscapes beneath the Hilo sky. WHAAM! at Wainaku serves as a fundraiser and an opportunity to build awareness and support for HIAA’s mission to strengthen the island’s arts ecosystem through exhibitions, education, arts and cultural programming, artist opportunities, creative workforce pathways, and community activation.

“This event is about creating an unforgettable experience where our community can feel immersed in creativity while also directly supporting the future of arts and culture on Hawai‘i Island,” said Miya Tsukazaki, Creative Director of HIAA. “We want people to leave inspired by what’s possible when creatives come together in one space.” Limited tickets are available at hiaa.art, with only a handful of VIP tickets remaining for guests seeking an even more elevated culinary and beverage experience.