Jacob Baker Denied Bail, To Undergo Evaluation

(BIVN) – The man arrested on suspicion of triple homicide in Puna, made his first court appearance on Monday.

36-year-old Jacob Baker of Puna appeared in Hilo District Court on Monday afternoon, where it was decided Baker will not be allowed bail.

“In addition to granting Prosecutors’ motion to detain Baker without bail, the District Court also granted defense counsel’s request for an examination of fitness to proceed and penal responsibility and ordered Baker to return on August 11, 2026 for a status hearing on the examination,” reported the office of Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. Prosecutors report:

As the first Complaint alleges, Baker is charged with Murder in the First Degree (intentionally or knowingly caused the death of more than one person in the same or separate incidents) and three counts of Murder in the Second Degree (intentionally or knowingly caused the death of another person). As the second Complaint alleges, Baker is charged with Burglary in the First Degree, Theft in the First Degree, Unauthorized Control of Propelled Vehicle in the First Degree, Unauthorized Entry Into a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree, Theft in the Fourth Degree, and two counts of Criminal Property Damage in the Fourth Degree. Murder in the First Degree carries a penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole. As to the Murder in the Second Degree offenses, Baker is also subject to a potential penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole for each charge as Prosecutors have provided notice of an intention to seek an enhanced sentence pursuant to Hawai‘i Revised Statutes (“HRS”) Section 706-657 and an extended term of imprisonment pursuant to HRS Section 706-662. The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Police have positively identified two of the Puna murder victims as 69-year-old Robert Shine, and 69-year-old John Carse. The third victim has widely been reported by media and friends as 79-year-old Chitta Morse.

“Mahalo to the Hawai‘i Island community and our local media partners. Your information, support, and assistance in spreading awareness made the difference in the apprehension of Jacob Baker,” said Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. “The filing of these charges is just the first step in seeking justice for the Morse, Shine, Carse ‘ohanas and our Hawai‘i Island community.”

The police department says the Area I Criminal Investigation Section is continuing these investigations. Police ask anyone with information on these cases to contact Detective Duane Rapoza Jr. at (808) 961-2386 or via email at Duane.Rapoza@hawaiipolice.gov or call the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Citizens who wish to remain anonymous can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000, police say, adding that Crime Stoppers does not record any calls or subscribe to caller ID.

“I’d like to recognize the hard work of the men and women of the Hawai‘i Police Department, especially Detectives Rapoza, Tam, and Picadura, and Lieutenants Morimoto and Poʻohina, Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys Patrick Muñoz and Woodrow Pengelly, as well as our state and federal law enforcement partners who assisted during this investigation and the islandwide manhunt,” Waltjen said.