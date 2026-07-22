VIDEO: Tracking Hurricane Fausto, Kilauea Eruption Window

(BIVN) – Forecasters are monitoring the summit of Kilauea volcano, as well as a Pacific hurricane, with an eye towards the middle of next week.

The National Hurricane Center is currently tracking Hurricane Fausto, far from Hawaii in the Eastern Pacific. As of July 22nd at 11 a.m. HST, Fausto’s maximum sustained winds were near 80 miles per hour, with higher gusts. The storm is forecast to gradually strengthen during the next day or so, followed by slow weakening on Friday and into the weekend.

So far Fausto has not intensified as it was initially projected to, previously forecast to become a major hurricane.

At the moment, it is expected to be at tropical storm strength, or weaker, at is approaches Hawaiʻi next week.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says guidance is generally tracking the system near or just north of the Hawaiian islands, but it is too early to know exact details on how this storm will affect local weather.

Meanwhile, at the ongoing eruption at the summit of Kilauea remains paused, and the lack of significant inflation over the past day has pushed back the modeled forecast window for high lava fountaining back.

Episode 52 could occur sometime between July 26 and July 30, although that could be shifted to a later date if inflation continues to stagnate.