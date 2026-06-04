Hawaiʻi County Council Approves General Plan 2045

(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Council voted to adopt a new general plan during its meeting in Hilo on Wednesday, despite vocal opposition from the public.

The council voted 5 to 3 in favor of Bill 66 on final reading, which establishes the Hawaiʻi County General Plan 2045, a document that guides future land use on Hawaiʻi island.

The council heard hours of public testimony prior to the vote, most of it in opposition to the bill. When it came down to the vote, Councilmembers Holeka Inaba, Dennis Onishi, and Ashley Kierkiewicz voted against adopting Bill 66.

The bill now goes to Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda for his signature.

This story will be updated.