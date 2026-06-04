Hawaiʻi County Council meeting June 3rd, 2026 (livestream via YouTube)

Hawaiʻi County Council Approves General Plan 2045

Big Island Video News

Jun 4, 2026

STORY SUMMARY

(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Council voted to adopt a new general plan during its meeting in Hilo on Wednesday, despite vocal opposition from…

(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Council voted to adopt a new general plan during its meeting in Hilo on Wednesday, despite vocal opposition from the public.

The council voted 5 to 3 in favor of Bill 66 on final reading, which establishes the Hawaiʻi County General Plan 2045, a document that guides future land use on Hawaiʻi island.

The council heard hours of public testimony prior to the vote, most of it in opposition to the bill. When it came down to the vote, Councilmembers Holeka Inaba, Dennis Onishi, and Ashley Kierkiewicz voted against adopting Bill 66.

The bill now goes to Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda for his signature.

This story will be updated.

About The Featured Image

image from the livestream of the Hawaiʻi County Council meeting held in Hilo on June 3rd, 2026.
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