Hawaiʻi CC Chancellor Susan Kazama Announces Retirement

(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Community College Chancellor Susan Kazama has announced her retirement, after four decades with the University of Hawaiʻi system.

Kazama will step down on July 31, and is retiring “in part to spend more time caring for her elderly parents,” a Hawaiʻi CC news release stated. An interim chancellor for Hawaiʻi CC will be announced in the weeks ahead to ensure a smooth transition, the college says.

Kazama was appointed as the permanent chancellor of Hawai‘i CC in July 2024. The Hilo native has had a 40-year career with the UH system, which “spanned five campuses and nearly every level of higher education leadership”.

“Returning home to lead a college in the community that raised me has been one of the greatest privileges of my life,” Kazama shared in a message to the campus. “Looking back on four decades at the University of Hawaiʻi, I am filled with gratitude for the opportunity to serve students and communities across our state, and especially for the chance to return home to lead Hawaiʻi Community College.”

In a statement, Interim Vice President for the UH Community Colleges Lui Hokoana thanked Kazama for her service. “Susan’s deep roots on Hawaiʻi Island and her commitment to building pilina (relationship) have profoundly elevated the campus and its students,” Hokoana said. “We are deeply grateful for her dedication and wish her the very best in her well-deserved retirement.”

From the UH Office of Communications:

Advancing Hawaiʻi CC During her time as interim and permanent chancellor, Kazama steered the college through a period of growth, stability and renewed momentum. Under her leadership, Hawaiʻi CC rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic, achieving an 8.7% increase in enrollment, record-high student retention and success rates, and a full seven-year reaffirmation of accreditation from the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges. Her tenure reflected a strong commitment to student success, workforce development and community engagement. She expanded educational opportunities at the Pālamanui campus and Kō Education Center, launched the college’s first drone certification program, supported multiple butchery cohorts, and helped secure scholarship funding through community partnerships. Among her most significant accomplishments was securing an agreement for a 16-acre land acquisition dedicated to sustainable agriculture, creating new opportunities for hands-on learning while supporting food security and workforce development on Hawaiʻi Island. She also strengthened community relationships, expanded philanthropic support, and helped advance Hawaiʻi CC’s mission as a premier Native Hawaiian-serving institution rooted in culture, innovation and opportunity.